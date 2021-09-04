Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAH stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

