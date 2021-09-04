Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $57,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Duke Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Truist increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

