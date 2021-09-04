Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading Down 2%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $623.00 and last traded at $623.00. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $636.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tecan Group to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.07 and a 200-day moving average of $492.62.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

