Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.10% of Teleflex worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,965 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $6.18 on Friday, reaching $398.43. 258,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,110. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

