Telos Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Telos has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $195.32 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001346 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.