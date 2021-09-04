TEMCO Market Cap Reaches $18.11 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $756,049.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.00 or 0.07774026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.46 or 0.99884782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.39 or 0.00989734 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

