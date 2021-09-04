Tendies One Day Volume Hits $62,699.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Tendies has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $678,103.02 and approximately $62,699.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00181219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,711 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,711 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

