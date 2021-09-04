TENT (TENT) Market Cap Achieves $648,734.12

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $648,734.12 and $123,788.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00316009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00177738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00206429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002456 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,473,880 coins and its circulating supply is 38,396,788 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

