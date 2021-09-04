TerraKRW (KRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,217.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $38.21 million and $10,217.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 44,037,988,312 coins and its circulating supply is 44,037,259,203 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

