Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Roadhouse worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 36.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

