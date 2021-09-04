The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Raised by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $68,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,349. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.