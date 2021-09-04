The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of The Buckle worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE BKE opened at $39.87 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

