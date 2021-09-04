The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,978,835 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

