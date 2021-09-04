The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.83. 739,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.04. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.