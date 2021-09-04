The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $14.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $330.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

