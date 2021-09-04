The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

