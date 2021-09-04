The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790,364 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

