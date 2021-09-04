The North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The North West (TSE:NWC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$550.99 million for the quarter.

Shares of NWC stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$35.37. 68,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The North West has a 12-month low of C$27.78 and a 12-month high of C$37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on NWC shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

