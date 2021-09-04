The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 835,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,970,000 after acquiring an additional 74,060 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

