The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 835,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,970,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.05 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

