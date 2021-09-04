The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.