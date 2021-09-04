The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

