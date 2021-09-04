The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Up 3.6% This Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $969,380.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $13.37 or 0.00026666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,766,050 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

