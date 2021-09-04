The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

