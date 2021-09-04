The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

WEGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

