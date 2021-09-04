Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

TMO traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $568.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $571.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

