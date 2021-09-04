Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $141.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00093196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00340489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.30 or 0.02481330 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.