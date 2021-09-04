THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $10.51 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $10.51 or 0.00021041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and $91.55 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00138347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00181372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07832549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,878.53 or 0.99879714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00812385 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,060,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

