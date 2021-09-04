Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $74,526.73 and approximately $137,025.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00429747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

