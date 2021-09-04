ThreeFold Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $11,262.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00062874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00138869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00188196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00095967 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010740 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

