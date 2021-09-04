Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Cap of $105.23 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $105.23 million and $44.25 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.25 or 0.00488148 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

