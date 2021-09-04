Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Hits $5.41 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $319,728.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00122078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00802069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00048282 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.