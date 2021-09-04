Tiger King (TKING) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Tiger King has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $66,570.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00065212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00183040 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.74 or 0.07910431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,704.57 or 1.00053549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00811831 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

