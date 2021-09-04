TigerCash (TCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.05 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $769,482.26 and $5.05 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.
- BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00789598 BTC.
TigerCash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “
TigerCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
