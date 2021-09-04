Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Tivity Health worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after buying an additional 356,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,581,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.