Tixl Price Reaches $0.31 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Tixl has traded up 55.2% against the dollar. Tixl has a total market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $604,505.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00182084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.18 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.17 or 0.99980338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00811976 BTC.

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

