TokenPay Trading 84.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 84.3% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $198,960.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,239.95 or 1.00115137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00074219 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

