Tokes Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002483 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

