Toko Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69.01 Million (TKO)

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Toko Token has a market capitalization of $294.15 million and approximately $69.01 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toko Token has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Toko Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00005452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toko Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00137606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.93 or 0.07826473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,727.57 or 0.99999699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00809431 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toko Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toko Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toko Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toko Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toko Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.