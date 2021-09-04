Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$14.09 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.55.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

