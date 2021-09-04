Tornado Cash Price Up 6% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $82.80 million and $8.56 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $75.29 or 0.00151109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00162935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00189177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.78 or 0.07744817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.44 or 0.99904385 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.98 or 0.00989446 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

