Total Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI opened at $131.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.