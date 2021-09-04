TotemFi (TOTM) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $33,975.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00139380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00183670 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.07871499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,166.37 or 0.99920967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.51 or 0.00994928 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

