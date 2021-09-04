Tourist Token Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 93.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $49,487.09 and approximately $10.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00181427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.85 or 0.07843218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.17 or 0.99821676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00813275 BTC.

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars.

