Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 730,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $13,383,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

