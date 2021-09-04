Tranchess (CHESS) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.89 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $72.26 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $4.44 or 0.00008854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,343.46 or 1.00339904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00048349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001592 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00616667 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,266,452 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

