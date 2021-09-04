Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Trading Up 0.7%

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.49 and last traded at C$24.38. Approximately 47,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 187,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCL.A shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

