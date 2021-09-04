TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $602.27 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

