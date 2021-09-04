TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.30. 24,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 71,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

