Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $827.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce $827.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $893.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

