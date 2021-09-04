Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Down 1%

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.04 and last traded at C$4.04. 2,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 19,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

The company has a market cap of C$114.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.63.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

